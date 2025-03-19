City of St. Augustine to begin accepting applications for Neighborhood Grants Program

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine Neighborhood Sevices Neighborhood Grant Program (NGP) will begin accepting applications for grant services.

The application period, beginning on Tuesday, April 1, and closing on Tuesday, April 15, will help provide up to $3000 to formally and informally organized non-profit groups that undertake small-scale neighborhood improvement, enrichment, and enhancement projects or events.

NGP funds accompanied with City staff’s technical assistance are designed to empower neighborhood organizations to effectively plan and implement neighborhood and community initiatives.

Applications can be accepted via email, drop-off, or by mail.

The mailing address is below:

City of St. Augustine Neighborhood Services Division

Attn: Neighborhood Grants Program

PO Box 210

St. Augustine, FL 32085

To drop off applications, see the address below (Lobby B, 4th Floor):

Approved applications that meet minimum guidelines and requirements will be reviewed by the Neighborhood Grants Program Award Committee (NGPAC).

For Neighborhood Grants Program inquiries, contact Jaime D. Perkins, Neighborhood Services and CRA Manager at jperkins@citystaug.com.

