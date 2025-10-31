City of St. Augustine launches “Know Before You Go” campaign ahead of Nights of Lights

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — With the popular Nights of Lights event kicking off in just over two weeks, the City of St. Augustine is announcing the “Know Before You Go” campaign. “Know Before You Go” is being launched by the St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors & Convention Bureau, as well as a mobile app designed and developed by Visit St. Augustine.

St. Augustine launches "Know Before You Go" campaign ahead of Nights of Lights

The city is asking those who plan on attending the light-filled event to download the “Nights of Lights: St. Augustine” app on their device.

The city calls the app a critical component to improving the experiences for residents and visitors. “The ‘Know Before You Go’ campaign is a call to action for anyone planning to come to St. Augustine to see the lights,” says City Manager David Birchim. “The VCB and Visit St. Augustine have really done a great job with this. It will offer real-time parking information for the parking garage, maps for our free parking shuttles, and even locations of all the public bathrooms. We are really pleased with how much important information is being packed into this mobile app.”

READ: City of St. Augustine Expands Nights of Lights Free Park & Ride Shuttle Operations

Nights of Lights: St. Augustine is available for iOS and Android.

Nights of Lights starts on Saturday, November 15, through Sunday, January 11. You can find more information on the Nights of Lights on the event’s website.

City of St. Augustine announces "Know Before You Go" campaign ahead of Nights of Lights

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group