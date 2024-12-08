Civic Orchestra of Jacksonville hosting free holiday concert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Civic Orchestra of Jacksonville is celebrating the holiday season with a free concert.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“A Winter’s Night” is a 60-minute, family-friendly concert.

It’ll have selections from The Snow Maiden, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, and Frozen.

It’s happening from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Potter’s House International Ministries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Civic Orchestra of Jacksonville will be donating half of the night’s donations to Feeding Northeast Florida. They are also collecting non-perishable food items at the concert.

You can find the tickets and live stream here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.