Jacksonville Sharks and Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network unveil 2025 partnership

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sharks and Cox Media Group are excited to announce the first-ever local official streaming network partnership to kickoff the 15th season of Sharks football in Jacksonville.

The partnership will feature all home games airing live on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network and the weekly airing of Shark Bites on the network.

Shark Bites is the Sharks’ weekly coaches show originating from Island Wing and it will be seen on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network platforms on Fridays and Saturdays for football fans. The first home game airing on Jacksonville’s only 24/7 sports network will be on April 6 when the Sharks host the Vegas Knight Hawks at 6:05 pm.

“What a great way to start the celebration of our 15th anniversary season,” Sharks President Steve Curran said in a news release. “We look forward to partnering with Brent and Action News Jax as we go for our 5th Championship.”

The Sharks will also be featured weekly on the daily Brent & Austen Show on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network. The show is hosted by Brent Martineau and former Jags player and current UFC fighter Austen Lane.

It’s the biggest sports show on social media in Jacksonville and has grown to new platforms with the birth of the new Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network.

The network can be found at www.actionsportsjax.com and the Action News Jax app, or you can bring the games and entire network to the big screen using the Action News Jax NOW app on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, and Google TV.

“We’re proud to bring the excitement of Jacksonville Sharks football to loyal fans,” Omesh Somaru, VP and General Manager of WFOX-TV and WJAX-TV said in the release. “When we launched Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network a year ago, these are the types of partnerships we were hoping to form and the kinds of programming we wanted to provide our viewers.”

