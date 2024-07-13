Clay County convicted felon indicted on firearm charge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Anthony Rodriguez Jr., of Orange Park, is being indicted for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

The State Attorney’s Office recently announced the return of the indictment charging Rodriguez. The indictment also notifies him that the U.S. intends to forfeit a Glock pistol and ammunition traceable to the firearm offense.

According to the news release, the indictment states Rodriguez was in possession of a Glock pistol on May 11, 2024. He had seven previous felony convictions, two involving a firearm and ammunition. As a previously convicted felon, Rodriguez is prohibited from having guns or ammunition.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in federal prison.

