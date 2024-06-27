Clay County Courthouse closed again after threats made

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Courthouse closed earlier Wed., June 26 after threats were made in the morning.

The Clay County Clerk of Court said court appearances scheduled for Wednesday will be rescheduled within the next two to four weeks.

Action News Jax told on June 11 when the courthouse was closed after a reported caller threatened with weapons and explosives.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said authorities in that incident received a 9-1-1 call from a disconnected number, where a man claimed to possess explosives and firearms. The caller expressed concern about his son, who he claimed was incarcerated.

If you need to reach out and reschedule, the clerk of court said to call 904-284-6302 on Thursday or Friday to speak to staff.

