Clay County deputies searching for suspect in shoplifting incident

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a person wanted for questioning after a shoplifting incident at the Target store in Fleming Island.

Deputies say the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. on May 16.

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The person was captured by security cameras.

Anyone with information about the person to contact the sheriff’s office and refer to case number 2026-011609 when reaching out.

People can contact Deputy Clemons at (904) 264-6512 or email cclemons@claysheriff.com.

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