Clay County District Schools hosting “All Positions” job fair

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla — Clay County District Schools announced it’s hosting a job fair for the upcoming school year. The “All Positions Job Fair” will be on Wednesday, May 6, at Fleming Island High School from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The district says the job fair will streamline the hiring process with school principals and department heads. “Whether candidates are interested in instructional roles, administration, or essential support services, they will have the chance to connect directly with decision-makers,” said the district in a release.

“We are looking for passionate individuals who are ready to make a difference in the lives of our students,” said David Broskie, the Superintendent of Clay County District Schools. “By hosting this job fair, we are opening doors for talent across all departments to join the OneClay family and help us start the 2026-2027 school year stronger than ever.”

Clay County District Schools says attendees should bring updated copies of their resume and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

You can find more information on the All Positions Job Fair, as well as more information on current openings on the OneClay website.

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