Jacksonville police responding to officer-involved shooting in Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is responding to an officer-involved shooting in the Mandarin.

Officers are responding near Julington Creek Road and Caron Drive.

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There is also a police presence near Sand Ridge Court and Sand Ridge Drive.

JSO said it will give a briefing on the investigation, but has not yet given a time for that briefing.

Action News Jax has a crew at the scene and will update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.

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