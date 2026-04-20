Clay County District Schools opens registration for VPK Summer Bridge Program

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County District Schools has opened registration for its free VPK Summer Bridge Program.

The program is designed to help students build the early learning skills and confidence needed for a strong start in Kindergarten.

The district notes that to apply, your child must be currently enrolled in VPK during the 2025-2026 school year.

For more information on the program and its eligibility requirements, visit Clay County District School’s website.

To apply for the VPK Summer Bridge Program, CLICK HERE.

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