Clay County elementary school encouraging pedestrian safety on International Walk To School Day

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday, Oct. 4 is International Walk to School Day, and students, parents, and staff at Discovery Oaks Elementary in Clay County took part.

Safe Kids Northeast Florida joined the school to encourage pedestrian safety.

“The real goal is to educate kids and families on how to make sure their kids are safe when walking or riding,” said Jessica Winberry, the Safe Kids Northeast Florida coordinator.

Practicing safety is a priority for Discovery Oaks Elementary School Principal, Jim Herrholtz.

“We have so many kids that do walk to school from our neighborhoods so that is imperative that they really stay safe and pay attention to all of the roads,” said Herrholtz.

Jessica said leading up to this day P.E. coaches at the school worked to educate kids.

“We see often times kids are darting across the road instead of going to that cross walk where we have a safer situation set up so that’s one of the things that we emphasize,” said Jessica.

On Tuesday, the school held a pep rally, to promote pedestrian safety.

According to the World Health Organization, road traffic injuries are the second-leading cause of death among children ages 5 to 14 worldwide.

“Making sure they are going those 10 extra yards to a crosswalk, or to the corners of the road or crossing where there is a light,” said Jessica.

Jessica said those practices help prevent injuries from happening and she stresses the importance of pedestrian safety education for kids.

“This is education that really needs to continue throughout the entire year,” said Jessica.

