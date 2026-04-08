Clay County Fair features VIP concert experience and full weekend of events through April 12

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Fair is continuing this week with a packed lineup of entertainment, as the annual event runs through April 12.

Organizers are offering a Garber VIP concert experience that gives attendees stage-side seating for headline performances at the Main Stage. The VIP area includes lounge access, food options, charging stations, a photo booth, and exclusive restrooms. Entry to the fair is included, and capacity is limited to 300 guests.

In addition to concerts, fairgoers can take part in a wide range of attractions scheduled throughout the week.

Events taking place today and continuing through the weekend include K9s in Flight, Hero of the Day, and Rock-N-Circus performances.

Additional activities planned for today, Friday, and the weekend include a fritter contest, a hamburger bash, a hobby horse competition, appearances by Paz the Sports Guy, and live music from the Dennis Lee Band.

Other featured events include a Demolition Derby, as well as a Fried Oreo Eating Contest and a Silent Goat Disco Party.

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