Clay County home struck by lightning, fire causes massive roof damage

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A fire occurred in a residential area of Clay County Monday afternoon caused by a lightning strike that resulted in significant damage to the roof.

According to the Clay County Fire Rescue, the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at an address on 328 James St.

The lightning strike reportedly hit the attic of the house, leading to a rapid spread of flames. Fortunately, at the time of the incident, there were two people inside the house who managed to escape without any injuries. Additionally, the family residing in the home and their pets are confirmed to be safe.

A total of four engines, three rescues, and three command vehicles rushed to contain the fire and prevent further damage to nearby properties.

As of now, the Fire Marshal’s office is actively investigating the cause and extent of the fire. Further details will be released as they become available.

The First Alert Weather team says there was a reported lightning strike in the area.

Action News Jax has a crew on the scene and will bring you more information as details arrive.

