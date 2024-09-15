Clay County investigating ‘unsafe’ bridge, detour in place

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The bridge on Moody Avenue between Connie Circle and Meadow Drive in Clay County is unsafe, according to county officials.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

While the county investigates the damage, there is a 1.6-mile detour in place.

These are the detours:

Northbound traffic: The detour will begin at Connie Circle. Drivers will make a right turn on to Dennis Dr., a left turn on to Moody Ave., a right turn on to Londonderry Dr., a right turn onto SR 21, a right turn onto Meadow Dr., then a left turn onto Moody Ave.

Southbound traffic: The detour will begin at Meadow Dr. Drivers will make a right turn onto Meadow Dr., a left turn onto SR21, a left turn onto Londonderry Dr., then a right turn onto Moody Ave.

According to the county, the road is dipping in.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.