Clay County Library to offer tablet checkouts for digital reading

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning Monday., Aug. 19, Clay County Library will offer tablet checkouts to read a selection of digital newspapers and magazines.

Those interested will be able to read:

Newsbank Newspapers

The New York Times

The Wall Street Journal

Libby Magazines

Visitors must be 18 years or older to check out a tablet and can only check one out at a time with a library card. Tablets can be checked out for two hours, with an optional two-hour extension.

Tablets can only be used inside the library to read the specified newspapers and Libby magazines. Visitors cannot reserve these tablets, or request them from another branch location.

The library said a total of 14 tablets were purchased through a Northeast Florida Library Information Network Innovation Grant.

Branches will have the iPads available starting Mon., Aug. 19. Plans to add Android tablets will come soon after. Visitors will be able to choose between the two once they are both available.

If tablets are damaged or lost by visitors, charges incurred will be:

iPad - $479.99

Android - $414.96

For more informaiton, visit the Clay County website by clicking here.

