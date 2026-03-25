Clay County man arrested on child exploitation charges, deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County man is now in custody after investigators say he uploaded and possessed child sexual abuse material.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathon Michael Keller was taken into custody after they got several tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

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Deputies said those tips led them to some files that were uploaded with a messaging app and traced back to an IP address at a home in Middleburg. Police say Keller lived at that house on Bluejay Drive.

Investigators said they were able to connect the uploads to Keller’s email and phone number, and the files were sent using a Samsung Android phone.

CCSO said that these files were uploaded between 2022 and 2025, all coming from that same address.

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Officers searched the home on March 24, 2026, and arrested Keller.

He was booked into the Clay County Jail and is facing several charges related to having and sharing illegal material involving children.

CCSO says the case remains under investigation.

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