Clay County man wins the Clay County photo contest with his ‘Space Jellyfish’

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Dennis Hoban has been recognized for winning the Clay County photo contest for the 2023-2024 Florida Association of Counties Calendar.

The competition was focused on highlighting the skylines of the Sunshine State, and Dennis’ photo of an early morning view of a SpaceX launch over the Saint Johns River was selected as a winner among the 580 submissions from 52 counties in Florida.

The photo has been featured on the December 2024 page of the calendar.

“Congratulations to Dennis for getting our beautiful county on the calendar,” said Clay County in a news release.

Dennis Hoban Dennis Hoban photo contest winner

