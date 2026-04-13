Two arrested after major drug bust in Bradford County, sheriff’s office says

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were arrested after a major drug bust in Bradford County, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office says detectives with the Drug Task Force assisted the Florida Department of Corrections with a planned compliance operation. Detectives executed a search warrant after obtaining it for narcotic and narcotic-related items.
Detectives found the following during the search:
- 380.70 grams of Marijuana
- 371.40 grams of MDMA
- 4.80 grams of Cocaine
- 2.1 grams of Mushrooms
- 6 Sublingual Suboxone strips
- 5 THC vape cartridges
- 8 items of paraphernalia
- $345 of US Currency
Travis Covington and Velma Covington were arrested and booked into Bradford County Jail.
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