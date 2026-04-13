Bradford County

Two arrested after major drug bust in Bradford County, sheriff’s office says

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Bradford County Sheriff's Office arrests two after drug bust
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were arrested after a major drug bust in Bradford County, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says detectives with the Drug Task Force assisted the Florida Department of Corrections with a planned compliance operation. Detectives executed a search warrant after obtaining it for narcotic and narcotic-related items.

Detectives found the following during the search:

  • 380.70 grams of Marijuana
  • 371.40 grams of MDMA
  • 4.80 grams of Cocaine
  • 2.1 grams of Mushrooms
  • 6 Sublingual Suboxone strips
  • 5 THC vape cartridges
  • 8 items of paraphernalia
  • $345 of US Currency

Travis Covington and Velma Covington were arrested and booked into Bradford County Jail.

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