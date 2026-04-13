Two arrested after major drug bust in Bradford County, sheriff’s office says

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were arrested after a major drug bust in Bradford County, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says detectives with the Drug Task Force assisted the Florida Department of Corrections with a planned compliance operation. Detectives executed a search warrant after obtaining it for narcotic and narcotic-related items.

Detectives found the following during the search:

380.70 grams of Marijuana

371.40 grams of MDMA

4.80 grams of Cocaine

2.1 grams of Mushrooms

6 Sublingual Suboxone strips

5 THC vape cartridges

8 items of paraphernalia

$345 of US Currency

Travis Covington and Velma Covington were arrested and booked into Bradford County Jail.

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