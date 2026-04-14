Glynn County

Man charged with murder in deadly restaurant parking lot shooting in Brunswick, police say

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Police tape
Manhunt FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement continues to search for a man who they said opened fire inside of a Montana bar, leaving four people dead. (Aleksei Urussov/Gorodenkoff - stock.adobe.com)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Brunswick Police Department identified the victim and suspect in the deadly shooting at a local restaurant’s parking lot on Sunday.

Action News Jax reported the shooting on Sunday morning.

According to police, 23-year-old Bryan Espinoza died at the scene after he was shot, and 29-year-old Gary Abray was identified as the shooter. Abray has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and discharging a gun near a public highway.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and encourage anyone with additional information to contact Detective Justin Bradley at (912) 279-2641.

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