Man charged with murder in deadly restaurant parking lot shooting in Brunswick, police say

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Brunswick Police Department identified the victim and suspect in the deadly shooting at a local restaurant’s parking lot on Sunday.

Action News Jax reported the shooting on Sunday morning.

According to police, 23-year-old Bryan Espinoza died at the scene after he was shot, and 29-year-old Gary Abray was identified as the shooter. Abray has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and discharging a gun near a public highway.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and encourage anyone with additional information to contact Detective Justin Bradley at (912) 279-2641.

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