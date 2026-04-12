Man shot and killed outside restaurant in Brunswick, police say

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Brunswick police say a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning outside a restaurant on Altama Avenue.

Officers were at The Jerk Shack, clearing the parking lot after closing around 2 a.m., when they heard a gunshot.

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When they checked the area, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say one suspect is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Justin Bradley at (912) 279-2641. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Witness at (912) 267-5516.

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