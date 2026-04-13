At least 1 shot near Raines High School, sources say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least one person was shot near Raines High School, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department sources tell Action News Jax.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is assisting another agency in that area and responding to a reported school alert threat.

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker obtained the following Duval County Public Schools internal communications:

1st message

“Raines on lockdown due to fighting and reported weapons drawn on Raines Viking Way. We have no other details at this time.”

2nd message

“Just received: Update on Raines-

“An adult male has been shot on the road that leads into Raines high school. It is unknown if he is a staff member or if it has anything to do with the school.”

Action News Jax crews are on scene and we will have the latest updates as they become available on air and online.

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