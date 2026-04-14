Student speaks out after hearing gunshots near Raines High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What was supposed to be a typical track practice for Raines High School student Maleah Smothers turned into anything but.

“We hear screaming and fighting, and then we hear two gun shots, and immediately the football coaches that were out there they told us to go into the field house,” said Smothers.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says they got a call just before 2:40 Monday afternoon about a fight happening on Raines Vikings Way near Raines High School.

Investigators say a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he is now stable and is expected to survive his injuries, according to JSO.

Internal district messages Action News Jax obtained say the victim is a former student at Raines who dropped out in 2023.

Action News Jax asked JSO if the victim had any connection to Raines; they told me they were unsure at the time.

JSO says over a dozen people were detained. I asked if any of the people detained were students of Raines High School. JSO said it was too early to tell.

“The victim, it’s important to note, is not a student. The incident did not occur on Raines’ campus, and the school was placed on immediate lockdown when the shooting occurred, and there was no harm to any students or facilities,” said JSO Commander Jacob Vorpahl.

A video circulating on social media shows what appears to be a fight near Raines High School on Monday. In the video, you can hear the two gunshots.

Action News Jax also found another video circulating on social media that appeared to allegedly be a fight near Raines High School from a few days ago.

Action News Jax asked Duval County Public Schools and the school police if they had responded to any fights in the area and if these two fights could be related to each other.

The district referred me to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

As for Maleah’s dad, he’s just grateful for the school’s communication.

“I can always appreciate the conversation, that anything that happens here is always clear,” said Marcus Smothers. “We know what’s going on, so my daughter is safe here, and I’m good with that.”

JSO says Tuesday morning, District 6 Patrol will provide additional patrol officers at the school just out of an abundance of caution. Officers will also be at the school 30 minutes before dismissal and 30 minutes after dismissal.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.