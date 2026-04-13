University of Florida selects Edgemoor to lead $287.5M Jacksonville campus project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida has selected Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate to lead the initial $287.5 million phase of construction for its new graduate campus in Jacksonville, university officials announced.

The decision follows a competitive national search and represents a significant milestone as the university moves from planning to construction on the long-anticipated downtown campus.

Edgemoor will partner with a mix of national and local firms, including Clark Construction, Auld & White Constructors, OJB Landscape Architecture, HOK, PQH Group Design, England-Thims & Miller, and Coastal Connections Group.

“Edgemoor and their team bring an excellent track record of executing transformative higher education projects on campuses throughout the country,” said Mori Hosseini, chair of the UF Board of Trustees. “The initial UF projects are dynamic and interdisciplinary, and this required engaging a partnership team that will challenge convention and drive decision-making across the university.”

The first building will anchor the campus in the historic LaVilla neighborhood. The site is part of a broader effort to create a state-of-the-art graduate campus aimed at strengthening Florida’s workforce and driving economic growth.

The City of Jacksonville has committed more than 20 acres of land and tens of millions of dollars to support the project.

“Selecting a preferred developer is a critical step as we move from planning to execution,” said Donald W. Landry. “We are excited to work with Edgemoor to deliver a facility that reflects UF’s excellence and meets the needs of students, faculty, and industry partners.”

UF officials say initial programs for the Jacksonville campus are expected to begin in 2026 using existing facilities, with new construction to follow as the campus expands.

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