Clay County parents asked to complete survey on federal funding for schools

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County District Schools wants parents and guardians to give their input on federal grant funding through a survey.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The survey will ask for input on how best the district should use federal funding as it receives it.

The survey closes June 15, so parents and guardians are encouraged to complete the survey sooner rather than later.

CLICK HERE to access the survey.

Read: Portion of controversial Urban Trails Project in Jax Beach gets go-ahead from city council

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.