Clay County Parks and Recreation offering free school and sports physicals June 22nd

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Parks and Recreation, in collaboration with Ascension St. Vincent’s, provides a valuable service for local families by offering free school and sports physicals for children and teenagers aged 4-18. This event aims to help parents get ahead on their back-to-school preparations.

The physicals will occur on Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hunter-Douglas Park, located at 4227 Longmire Road in Middleburg. Parents or guardians must accompany their children, and those needing sports physicals must bring a completed FHSAA form.

For additional information, parents can email parksandrecreation@claycountygov.com or call 904-284-6378. Further details are also available on the Clay County Parks and Recreation website at www.letsplayclay.com.

