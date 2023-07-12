Clay County partners with nonprofits to host community outreach in August

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Clay County’s anual community outreach is a special occasion where nonprofits join members of the community to support and uplift residents of Clay County.

Clay County Community Outreach, hosted by The Springs Church, is a free event for everyone.

The event will take place on August 5, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at 900 Park Avenue in Orange Park.

This year, Challenge Enterprises is partnering with this community outreach event to collect personal care items for hygiene kits.

The outreach serves as a space for families and individuals to access essential resources and services provided by various non-profit organizations. “By coming together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of those in need,” says Challenge Enterprises as they join The Springs Church.

The hygiene kits offered by Challenge Enterprise will provide individuals in need with essential personal care products, including shampoo, combs, body wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, and more. “We believe that access to basic hygiene items is a fundamental right, and your contribution can help ensure that everyone in our community has access to these essentials,” said Challenge Enterprises.

If you want to help those in need, donations can be dropped off at either of the following locations:

• 3530 Enterprise Way, Green Cove Springs

• 550 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park

Make sure donations are delivered no later than August 4 at 12 p.m.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported this community initiative in the past, and we look forward to working together to create a stronger, more compassionate Clay County for all,” said Challenge Enterprises.

