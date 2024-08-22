Clay County Sheriff’s Office warns residents about scams

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about creative scams where scammers can make it seem like they are calling from a CCSO phone number.

Deputies say there are three warning signs to look for:

The caller claims to be a person of authority like law enforcement or a bank manager The caller tells you something bad will happen if you don’t act immediately The caller doesn’t want you to hang up and insists you stay on the phone until you send money

CCSO says if you get a suspicious call, you should hang up immediately and call the non-emergency number. It’s 904-264-6512.

The sheriff’s office will check to see if you have a warrant or family member in jail.

CCSO emphasizes that they don’t accept gift cards or Bitcoin as payments, and they won’t drive to your house to pick up cash.

