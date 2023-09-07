Clay County BCC reminding drivers of upcoming FDOT project on U.S. 17

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Government wants to remind drivers that the Florida Department of Transportation will begin road construction on U.S. 17 tonight.

According to a Facebook post by Clay County’s government page, FDOT will be conducting nightly lane closures on U.S. 17 from Eagle Harbor Parkway to Creighton Road for a milling and resurfacing project.

The work is also expected to include base work, shoulder treatment, drainage improvements, signal and lighting upgrades, improved pedestrian and bike paths, new highway signage and other incidental construction.

FDOT expects to complete the project by summer 2024.

