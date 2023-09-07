St. Johns County closing down part of S. Holmes Boulevard over weekend for drainage improvements

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County Public Works Department is closing a portion of S. Holmes Boulevard from Friday through Monday to complete drainage improvements.

The road will be closed just north of the Florida East Coast railroad crossing from Sept. 8 through Sept. 11. The department is working on drainage improvements for Collier Heights and Clark subdivisions.

Traffic detour signs and department staff will be in the area over the next few days to aid in safe travel through the construction area.

Valerie Pacetti, project manager for the Public Works, said, “We are excited to complete this important drainage and public safety project for these neighborhoods in West Augustine. The $2.4 million project will include the construction of two 48″ cross-drain culverts under S. Holmes Boulevard that will really improve drainage flows in the area, especially during storm events. We will also increase the shoulder width of the road on both sides of S. Holmes Boulevard.”

Pacetti also shared that the culvert improvement project is funded by a Community Development Block Grant and that the construction should be completed by September 15.

Currently, St. Johns County has 97 different capital improvement projects totaling nearly $281 million in construction costs. These projects include parks and recreation facilities, roadway projects, public facilities and other quality-of-life projects.

