Ponte Vedra Beach home sells for nearly $11 million

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A home with a beautiful view of the ocean in Ponte Vedra Beach was sold for nearly $11 million.

According to Zillow, the two-story, 6,724-square-foot house sits on 0.35 acres at 327 Ponte Vedra Blvd.

Property records show that it was sold by Mark and Christina Demetree for $10.975 million and was bought by Raymond B. Vickers of Tallahassee.

In addition to an oceanfront view, the home features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pool and an enclosed patio area. It also has a full balcony facing the ocean on the second floor and a wooden path that leads to the ocean.

Check out photos of the beautiful home below:

