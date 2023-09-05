Jacksonville police: Stolen gun used in shooting outside of football game; body cam video released

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released video from an officer-involved shooting at a high school football game that happened Friday, Aug. 18.

Devonn Thompson, 15, was shot twice after opening fire into a crowd of people who were leaving First Coast High School.

The gun Thompson had was reported stolen five days earlier in an auto theft, JSO said in the “critical incident briefing” on the shooting.

JSO posted the video on its YouTube page. You can click here to watch it. Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

The release of the video is the tenth one of JSO’s “Critical Incident Briefings” released since Sheriff T.K. Waters took office in November. The agency has said the briefings are part of Waters’ commitment to transparency with the community.

RELATED STORY: Week after shooting outside Duval high school football game what is being done to ensure safety?

Action News Jax Investigator Ben Becker asked JSO why this video is being released during an open investigation while videos from other open investigations are not. Becker is waiting to hear back.

The shooting happened about two-and-a-half weeks ago, which is a lightning-fast timeline for JSO to release the video.

The video shows the frantic and chaotic moments following the shooting.

RELATED: DCPS reinforcing safety protocols at high school football games

Chaos erupted after the football game, which was First Coast vs. Ribault High School.

“Hey, hey, hey, taser, (gun fire) white shirt, white shirt, white shirt,” an officer can be heard saying.

The video shows officers chasing Thompson after police say he shot into a large crowd after a brawl broke out between 30 to 40 people.

RELATED: 15-year-old suspect shot by police after shooting into crowd following high school football game

“HQ shots fired shots fired, hey hey hey,” an officer can be heard saying.

Officers opened fire and chased Thompson through a parking lot, but Thompson wouldn’t stop.

Thompson jumped a fence and ran across Duval Station Road. He was grazed in the head by a bullet and shot in the hip as he tried to get away.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Hey, he’s running to the Daily’s, running to the Daily’s,” an officer said, talking about the Daily’s gas station across the street from the school.

Eventually, officers caught up to Thompson. Police found a gun in his pants. The gun had one round in the chamber and eight in the magazine.

Police provided medical care before Thompson was taken to the hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Thompson was booked on numerous charges, including discharging a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed firearm.

There were no reports of any injuries, besides Thompson.

JSO said the officers’ actions during the shooting will be reviewed, which is standard procedure.

Other critical incident briefings

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.