Suspect in critical condition after shooting officer with an airsoft pistol, officer fires back

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sherrif’s Officer was called around 4:45 a.m. regarding an arson investigation.

The night prior, the suspect in the current incident contacted JSO in reference to a human trafficking complaint at the same residence JSO responded to this morning.

About 8 minutes after the call yesterday, the suspect called again about a burglary in progress and said there were people digging in the front yard.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the homeowner and the suspect who was staying there as a guest.

JSO says the suspect was going through some type of mental episode and potentially was off his medications.

None of those crimes that were reported were actually happening.

This morning, JSO received another call about arson from the same address about the suspect trying to burn the house down.

The suspect lit up a curtain and started to catch fire.

Officers and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue arrive and JSO learns that the suspect was pacing on the porch with a knife.

The victim is inside the house and is explaining to the officers that he is armed.

JSO warns the suspect to drop the knife and then the suspect picks up what looks like to be an airsoft pistol. JSO says the pistol looked real and the tip was painted black.

The suspect was trying to move closer to the officer. The officer told the suspect to keep his distance and to drop his weapons. The suspect continued to come closer.

According to JSO, the victim was watching the scene and trying to warn the officer that the gun was fake but the officer had not confirmed that yet.

The suspects ended up firing the airsoft pistol and the officer returns fire, shooting the suspect three times in the legs.

The officer was able to grab the weapons and the rescue team took the victim to a local hospital. The suspect is in critical condition.

Officers discovered that his name is Timothy O-Donohue. He is 49 years old with a prior for carjacking where he did 15 years in state prison. He has also been arrested in Volusia, Orlando, and Gainesville.

This was the first officer-involved shooting for the officer and JSO will not be revealing his name due to Marcy’s Law.

This will be the eighth officer-involved shooting this year for JSO.

