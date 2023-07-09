Two victims take themselves to the hospital after being shot, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received reports of shots being fired in the area of 16th and Hubbard Street.

Two gunshot victims drove themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds to their legs.

Both victims are in non-life-threatening conditions.

Violent Crimes Detectives are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance from the area of the incident to develop more information.

Crime Scene detectives are currently collecting physical evidence left at the scene.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the police non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or call Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

