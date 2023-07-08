JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing woman who is believed to be under suspicious circumstances.

Per JSO:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing adult under suspicious circumstances in the Southside area. The subject, Rosemene Decius, was reported missing by her family. We are concerned for her safety due to suspicious circumstances and the amount of time she has been missing. She is believed to be driving a 2018 Blue, BMW X3 bearing Florida License Plate ‘62B IBY’. Efforts to locate her at this time have been unsuccessful. We are asking for assistance in locating and ascertaining her safety.

Name: Rosemene Decius

Age: 46

Race / Sex: Black / Female

Height / Weight: 5′5″ / 170 pounds

Eyes / Hair: Brown / Black

Clothing: Unknown

Anyone having seen or who knows the whereabouts of Decius is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

