‘My friend Ben:’ Jacksonville civil rights, journalism trailblazer laid to rest on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Ben Frazier the journalist, father, and civil rights advocate was laid to rest in Jacksonville’s northside Saturday afternoon.

Frazier was a trailblazer in the field of journalism, becoming the first African American anchor of a major news show in Jacksonville.

Later in his life, Frazier became an outspoken advocate, fighting for the equality of others. That advocacy would go on to quite literally reshape the city of Jacksonville, winning a landmark redistricting lawsuit against the city of Jacksonville alongside other civil rights leaders. Frazier was also a fierce rival of confederate monuments in the “River City,” while also having spoken in front of the United Nations in Geneva for his work.

“Greatness is hard to find when it comes to civil rights. But his works will speak for him and this community forever,” Pastor R.L. Gundy of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church said at Saturday’s funeral.

People from all walks of life came to honor Frazier at Saturday’s funeral, honoring the love and commitment he showed for the city of Jacksonville each and every day. At the funeral, newly elected Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan outlined how that love continues to live on in Frazier’s name beyond the grave.

“In his own Ben way, he would throw his arms wide, and he would look down and say ‘What Jacksonville needs now, is love’,” said Mayor Deegan with a tearful smile.

Frazier told Action News Jax years ago, that love and message came from his mother, his true inspiration. Now, Frazier serves as an inspiration in his own right, for a city that Mayor Deegan says is now left to honor and remember his legacy.

“Until we meet again, and we will, we will keep doing the work.”

