‘Great sadness:’ Officer takes his own life while on duty, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville officer died by suicide while on duty on Friday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO said the officer’s family has been notified, and said the agency is sending them thoughts and prayers.

“Any death, but especially one of this nature, will have a ripple effect both through the Officer’s family and members within our agency,” JSO said in a statement about the death.

JSO said it is asking for privacy for the officer’s family “during this time of great sadness.”

Note: If you, or someone you know, is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

