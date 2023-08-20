15-year-old suspect shot by police after shooting into crowd following high school football game

JACKSONVILLE. Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Duval County School Police continue to investigate a shooting outside a football game. It happened Friday night after the game at First Coast High School.

The suspect was identified as 15-year-old Devonn Thompson.

Action News Jax spoke with a mother whose son plays for First Coast High School, she said she has some safety concerns moving forward. It comes after JSO and DCPS said they got word about potential fights earlier in the day, which happened, adding they already added extra security for the game.

Chaos erupted after the game and video given to Action News Jax showed people running from the sound of gunshots.

15-year-old Devonn Thompson was shot by police and faces charges after JSO says he shot into a large crowd fighting outside and after the game. Officers working a traffic stop nearby around school property went to help and say he ran after being told to drop his weapon. JSO released a picture of the gun Saturday afternoon.

Officers chased Thompson through the parking lot and he shot in the lower half of his body, while one bullet grazed his head. He was taken into custody and a local hospital after they detained him at a nearby business.

DCPS Police Chief Greg Burton said a decision was made to end the game early around the 3rd quarter because of fighting. Stacey S. is a football mother, who’s son plays for FCHS and saw fights firsthand.

“Your life is not worth a beef, your life is not worth a he-said-she-said, it’s not worth popularity,” she said. “You’re worth more than a bullet with your name on it.”

It’s unclear if the 15-year-old was a student at either school but Burton said safety protocols were in place, so they don’t believe any weapons got into the game.

DCPS Superintendent, Dr. Dana Kriznar, released the following statement:

It is tremendously disappointing that community violence has impacted one of our high school football games. I am very thankful for the plan that our police put in place in partnership with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. That plan and the contingent of officers present very likely prevented a larger tragedy from occurring, and I commend all of the law enforcement officers who were at the game. I also commend the principals of the two schools who made the decision to conclude the game early. They put student safety first, and student safety is our number one value.

Any event like this leads to a review to determine if there are additional measures that need to be put in place for safety and security going forward. I will work with police leaders to conduct that analysis quickly and support law enforcement in any way needed to ensure future football games are as safe as they can be. Safety and security will always be our most important goal.

District 8 council member Reggie Gaffney Jr. also issued a statement saying he wants to arrange a meeting with the mayors office, JSO and DCPS police to discuss future safety plans for high school sports.

Action News Jax asked Stacey if she will feel safe at the next game and for the rest of the season.

“I can’t say that for 100 percent certainty, I will feel 100 percent safe, but I will do my best to make sure I’m paying attention,” she said. “You don’t want to be an innocent bystander; you don’t want to be a victim of this violence when you’re just trying to be there as a supporter of the school and students.”

She called all of this disappointing.

“You have children working hard to showcase their talents, parents who work hard to support their children to showcase that talent, so it was very disheartening and unsettling in nature,” she said.

At last check, JSO said the 15-year-old suspect was at a local hospital, he faces charges of discharging a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed firearm. JFRD confirmed with Action News Jax on Friday night they took someone from the area to the hospital in serious condition.

