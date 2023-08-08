Man identified in brutal stabbing before being shot to death by JSO officer had violent past

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has identified the man they say stabbed another person to death before being shot by an officer.

Juan Johnson was killed on Sunday night on Pickett Street.

After some digging, Action News Jax Nick Gibson found that Johnson served five years in prison for aggravated domestic battery on a pregnant victim.

The roommate of the man Johnson is accused of stabbing said she doesn’t understand why all of this happened.

“He didn’t deserve this,” Josephine Bowlus said.

She is still coping with the fact that she will never see her friend or roommate, James Hoffoman again.

“He was awesome, he loved everybody,” she said. “He gave everybody a fair share, no matter what, he would help them.”

JSO says that 29-year-old Juan Johnson stabbed Hoffman. A knife found at the scene was the weapon used.

