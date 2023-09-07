Wall Street Journal ranks UF #1 public university in the nation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida tops the Wall Street Journal’s 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. ranking as the best public university.

The ranking, which consists of 400 universities from all around the country, placed UF as number 1 for public universities and 15 overall among both public and private universities.

The Wall Street Journal ranked each university by student outcomes at 70%, learning environment at 20% and diversity at 10%.

UF’s student newspaper, the Allegator, reported that university president Ben Sasse attributes the ranking to continued growth.

“The University of Florida has done incredible things, and we’re not slowing down,” Sasse said.

The Allegator also reported that UF students are celebrating the ranking as well.

“Honestly, I felt incredibly grateful and honored to be able to study here at UF,” said 19-year-old UF exploratory sophomore Sara Hutchinson. “Knowing that I go to the number one ranked public university in the country blows my mind.”

In addition to the Wall Street Journal, U.S. News & World Reports also releases a nationwide college ranking each year. The rankings for this year haven’t been released yet, but last year, UF ranked #5 overall.

