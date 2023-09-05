Florida man arrested for allegedly killing teenage son with angle saw

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Florida father was arrested Monday for allegedly killing his teenage son with an angle grinder inside a mobile home in Polk County.

According to Fox News, Stephan Thoman Rodda, 37, was arrested after attempting to flee the scene on Old Bartow Road in Lake Wales. He is accused of killing his 16-year-old son, Stephen Lee Rodda, who was a junior at Frostproof High School.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd called the older Rodda “evil” during a news conference following the arrest.

“It breaks our hearts. There aren’t adequate words to explain how horrific this event is,” Judd said.

Fox News reported that the younger Rodda was staying with his grandfather Thomas Rodda at the mobile home while his grandmother was in rehab. Thomas, who had left the home to visit his wife, encountered Stephan upon his return.

Stephen allegedly told Thomas, “I wouldn’t go in there if I was you. I killed someone. you may need to call the police.”

Judd said that the grandfather told detectives that it wasn’t uncommon for the suspect to make odd claims. He also told detectives that he found his grandson’s body in the dining room area. The initial investigation revealed that the suspect used an angle grinder, a type of power saw, to kill the victim.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating a potential motive for the killing.

Fox News reported that the suspect has a long criminal history, and he moved to Lake Whales a month ago after living in several different states. He also has a history of using meth and has had previous psychotic episodes.

“Our prayers are with the family, and I want you to know that the world lost a great young man today,” Judd said. “And we have an evil, evil man in custody, and we’re going to do our best to see that he spends the rest of his life in prison.”

