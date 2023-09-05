Atlanta flight forced to come back after flyer has diarrhea ‘all the way through’ plane, pilot says

ATLANTA — It is something that most flyers probably believe would be unimaginable, but a Delta flight from Atlanta had to turn around Friday night after a person on board soiled themselves.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Delta confirmed that Flight DL194 from Atlanta to Barcelona had to turn back because a passenger on board was having a “medical issue.”

The flight was about two hours out when Business Insider reported that it had to turn back.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In an audio transmission from the flight deck posted on X by an aviation enthusiast, the pilot said, “This is a biohazard issue.”

“We’ve had a passenger who’s had diarrhea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta.”

Read: La Ruta Del Sabor: Tour of Flavors celebration coming to Jacksonville for Hispanic Heritage Month

A Delta Airlines Airbus A350 turned around back to Atlanta Friday night because of diarrhea throughout the airplane from a passenger and it’s a biohazard. 👀🥴



The FAA flight strip for DL194 was posted to Reddit (📷xStang05x) Also a passenger posted here asking why her son’s… pic.twitter.com/VWbkB47wF1 — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) September 3, 2023

Read: Trial for man accused of killing Daytona Beach police officer begins this week

In the statement from Delta, a spokesperson said:

“Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to thoroughly clean the airplane and get our customers to their final destination. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans.” — Delta Airlines

The flight ended up being delayed about eight hours before taking off again for Barcelona.

CLICK HERE to read the original story by WSB-TV.

Read: The impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton is set to begin in the Texas Senate

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.