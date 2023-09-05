Trial for man accused of killing Daytona Beach police officer begins this week

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The trial of a man charged with killing a Daytona Beach police officer is set to begin in Clay County.

Jury selection in the case against Othal Wallace is scheduled to start Tuesday.

Wallace is accused of shooting Officer Jason Raynor in June 2021.

Raynor died weeks later.

The judge moved the trial to Clay County due to all the media coverage of the case.

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

