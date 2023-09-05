Jacksonville family grieves loss of 15-year-old Mekel Queen in tragic shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Queen family of Jacksonville is grappling with profound grief following the tragic loss of their beloved 15-year-old son, Mekel Queen, who was fatally shot on Saturday in what the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is describing as a dispute that turned deadly.

Mekel Queen, a student at Sandalwood High School, was gunned down on Java Drive in Jacksonville, leaving his family shattered and searching for answers. Donnell Queen, Mekel’s father, who is legally blind, spoke to Action News Jax reporter Nick Gibson about the heart-wrenching incident.

“Right now, I’m just torn to bits and pieces,” Donnell Queen said, struggling to come to terms with the loss of his son.

Donnell Queen identified his son, 15-year-old Mekel as the victim who was shot and killed after a reported argument turned deadly.

“I got a phone call around 1:30 p.m. from a kid, an unknown number just saying Kel got shot and he is dead and to come quick,” recounted a visibly distraught Donnell Queen.

Donnell Queen further shared that he had a brief conversation with his son Mekel just moments before the fatal shooting occurred.

He expressed his sorrow, saying, “For a split two seconds... and now all this happened. I’ve just been heartbroken.”

Mekel Queen, the eldest of five children, attended Sandalwood High School and harbored dreams of becoming a businessman one day, according to his father.

“Since I’m completely blind... his passion was trying to become a barber. That’s where we would have most of our talks... I let him cut my hair and practice on me,” Queen revealed.

Mekel lived with his father, and with him not being there, Queen says his life will never be the same.

“To hear that he was actually killed by another human being, it just hurts more,” Queen stated.

Donell tells Action News Jax that gun violence in the city of Jacksonville needs to stop.

“I just feel like violence of any type it’s just uncalled for. I know in today’s generation gun violence is at an all-time high everywhere in the world, but I definitely want justice for my son.”

A person of interest has been detained in connection with the shooting, and further details about the incident are expected to emerge as the investigation unfolds.

