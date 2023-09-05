La Ruta Del Sabor: Tour of Flavors celebration coming to Jacksonville for Hispanic Heritage Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with its La Ruta Del Sabor event.

The “Tour of Flavors” celebration takes place Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Le Jardin on Park in Jacksonville.

Participants will be able to enjoy Latin beverages while tasting the food from some of the best Latin restaurants in Jacksonville. The celebration will also feature art, handmade pieces and great music that FCHCC says will “warm our souls.”

To register your organization or purchase a ticket for the event, fill out the La Ruta Del Sabor form HERE.

Ticket prices start at $55 per person.

