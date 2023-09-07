JSO: Pedestrian hit by sedan after stepping into traffic on Normandy Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Normandy Boulevard.

According to detectives, at around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, a pedestrian attempted to cross Normandy Boulevard and walk north in the inside lane. Upon stepping out into traffic, the person was hit by a 4-door sedan traveling westbound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene.

The driver of the sedan remained at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement. Detectives said there was no indication that the driver was impaired.

JSO also said the pedestrian wasn’t crossing the road at a crosswalk.

This is the 131st traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

