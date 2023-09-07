Questions surround Douglas Anderson teacher removal, DCPS responds to concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County School Board member and the Interim Superintendent respond to the latest teacher removed from Douglas Anderson School of the Arts. Corey Thayer is out of the classroom for the second time in six months.

Corey Thayer is the Cinematic Arts Department chair at DA. Action News Jax has learned he has had questionable behavior dating back to 2013.

Douglas Anderson teacher Corey Thayer was removed in April under a professional standards review. He returned at the beginning of this school year, and now, has been removed again. Some board members say they were unaware of this news.

April Carney shared a statement with Action News Jax saying she was “surprised to see Mr. Thayer released back into the classroom without any notification to the Board. She went on to say DCPS promised accountability to the families, and said, “We cannot fulfill our promise if we are unaware of key decisions.”

Dr. Kriznar says at least one of the board members was made aware of Thayer’s removal.

“The board member in the region,” Dr. Kriznar said. “And that region was made aware, we just didn’t make all the board members aware. And so, when they found out, some of them were surprised.”

She says it’s still under investigation.

“He’s entitled to due process, and we’re going to make sure that he gets that,” Dr. Kriznar said.

When I asked her about disciplining leadership at Douglas Anderson, she said HR would know, but she wouldn’t.

“I’m not sure who received discipline for that,” Dr. Kriznar said. “I know that there’s a current school board investigation, and they’ve hired outside investigators.”

Douglas Anderson has been in the spotlight for previous allegations of teacher misconduct. Jeffrey Clayton was arrested in March, accused of molesting a student. Despite this, Dr. Kriznar says DA is one of the best schools in the state.

“It’s an excellent school,” Dr. Kriznar said. “I just would say if you’re a parent make sure that you can stay in contact with your kids and have frequent conversations with them.”

A bigger investigation was spurred out of the misconduct of the teachers at DA. Dr. Kriznar says outside detectives are wrapping up that investigation now.

