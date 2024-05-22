Man wanted for rape and murder dead after being shot by U.S. Marshal and St. Johns County detective

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man wanted in South Carolina is dead after an officer-involved shooting on New Berlin Road.

The man was wanted in South Carolina on several warrants, including sexual battery, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said in a news conference Tuesday evening.

He was also wanted for a deadly stabbing in Jacksonville that happened last week.

According to Sheriff Waters, a U.S. Marshals task force was surveilling the man and discovered he was in Jacksonville.

Around 4:30 p.m., a JSO detective noticed a car in Oceanway and set up to watch it. After 15 minutes, a man who looked similar to the wanted man exited a nearby store. Sheriff Waters said the detective also saw a male driver and a possible female passenger exit the car.

The driver fled the scene, and the JSO detective pursued him. While the driver was being arrested, a U.S. Marshal and a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office detective assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force shot and killed the original suspect.

Action News Jax Ben Ryan was told the wanted man was armed.

Action News Jax also told you one officer had minor injuries, but we weren’t told how or what agency the officer is part of.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is taking over the investigation. FDLE told Action News Jax Annette Gutierrez it would not provide any more information as the investigation is ongoing.

FDLE is focused solely on the shooting.

It’s up to local law enforcement to release the suspect’s name, according to FDLE.





