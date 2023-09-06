Teacher removed from classroom at Douglas Anderson High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Douglas Anderson School of Arts sent out a phone call to parents about a teacher being temporarily removed from their classroom.

According to DCPS, Corey Thayer has been reassigned to duties without student contact due to a human resources matter.

Action News Jax first told you in April when Thayer was under a professional standards review

The school is currently working on staffing Thayer’s classes with a long term substitute.

Message from Douglas Anderson High School:

Dear Families,

I am writing to inform you that Mr. Corey Thayer has been temporarily reassigned to duties without student contact due to a human resources matter. We will work to staff Mr. Thayer’s classes with a long-term substitute, and my administrative team and I will provide additional support to ensure the best possible instructional environment.

While I am unable to provide any further details about this situation, your student’s experience at Douglas Anderson is important to me and our entire staff. If your child needs any assistance, we would be glad to help you arrange that support. Please let me know if there is anything we can do to help your child and ensure their continued success at Douglas Anderson.

If additional information becomes available for dissemination, I will be sure to share it with you.

