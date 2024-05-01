St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office returns to Flagler Estates to locate additional human remains

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A multi-day search led by several St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office units at Flagler Estates began on Wednesday.

The investigation originally began on Feb. 8, 2024, when a person on private property off Cedar Ford Boulevard discovered skeletal human remains.

SJSO released a video of the renewed search. In it, officials described a specialized team from Florida Gulf Coast University as assisting, including a forensic pathologist and anthropologist, human identity and trauma analysis lab technicians, and graduate students.

While the search continues, the sheriff’s office is assuring that there is no threat to the community.

“At this time there is no evidence to support any danger to the community,” SJSO said. “Detectives believe the circumstances are related to an isolated incident but cannot release further details to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

However, officials want residents living in the area of Cedar Ford Boulevard and Nikolich Avenue to know that a large SJSO presence is to be expected.

If you have any information regarding this investigation please contact SJSO at crimetips@sjso.org or you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477), or download the smartphone app, P3TIPS. You can contact SJSO non-emergency at 904-824-8304.

