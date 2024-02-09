‘Skeletal human remains’ found in southern St. Johns County, deputies investigating

HASTINGS, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating after “skeletal human remains” were found in the Flagler Estates subdivision.

SJSO said in a Facebook post that someone found the remains Thursday on private property on Cedar Ford Boulevard in Hastings in southern St. Johns County.

ACTIVE INVESTIGATION: On February 8, a citizen discovered skeletal human remains on private property in the Flagler... Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 9, 2024

SJSO said it will have detectives and crime scene technicians in the area to process evidence.

People in the area should expect SJSO presence during the investigation.

